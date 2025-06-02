AAP launches public consultation to draft bill against fee hike by Delhi schools

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) The AAP on Monday launched a public consultation initiative, inviting suggestions from parents and activists, to draft a legislation aimed at regulating school fees in Delhi.

Stepping up its attack on the BJP government over alleged arbitrary fee hikes by private schools, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, announced the launch of a dedicated e-mail -- fee.consultation.aap@gmail.com -- through which concerned citizens can submit their inputs.

"Any parent or activist who wishes to give suggestions regarding the legislation to stop the fee hike or wants to meet the AAP legislative party may reach out through this e-mail," she said during a press conference here.

Atishi said the move was in response to the BJP government's "failure" to act on repeated complaints about rising fees in private schools.

"Parents are protesting against the Education Department and outside schools in 40-degree heat, yet the government is doing nothing. The BJP has betrayed the trust of parents," she alleged.

She accused the BJP government of colluding with private schools, claiming that institutions have been increasing fees under various heads, such as swimming and extracurricular charges, without any regulation.

"Since the BJP came to power in Delhi, there has been an unrestrained increase in school fees," she said.

Atishi also criticised the BJP government's bill on fee regulation, calling it superficial. "There has been no discussion with parents, and no clarity on the bill's content. It's just for show," she asserted.

According to Atishi, even the Delhi High Court has refrained from intervening, stating that in the absence of a clear law or policy from the government, it cannot issue binding orders.

"The BJP should have consulted parents to draft a strong law. Since they didn't, AAP will now take this responsibility. We will draft a bill that reflects the concerns of Delhi's families," she said.

The Delhi government, in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on April 29 approved a bill to regulate fees in private and government schools in the national capital. PTI MHS RHL