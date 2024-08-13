AAP launches 'Satyamev Jayate' social media campaign to mark Sisodia's release from jail

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The AAP launched the "Satyamev Jayate" display picture social media campaign on Tuesday, days after its senior leader, Manish Sisodia, walked out of the Tihar jail after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in excise policy-related cases.

Launching the campaign, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi minister Atishi said all leaders and workers of the party will use the "Satyamev Jayate" display picture(DP) on their social media handles from 3 pm on Tuesday.

"We want to tell the BJP that no matter how much it harasses us or keeps our leaders in jail for long, ultimately, the truth will prevail," Atishi said.

She said the top court granting bail to Sisodia was a victory of the truth, pointing out that the former Delhi deputy chief minister walked out of prison after 17 months.

"Marking this a victory of the truth, the AAP is launching the Satyamev Jayate campaign. All the AAP leaders and volunteers will use the Satyamev Jayate display picture on their X, WhatsApp, Facebook handles from Tuesday," Atishi said.

The Satyamev Jayate DP (display picture) launched by the AAP has photos of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia in the background of the party colours. At the top of the DP, "Satyamev Jayate" is inscribed in Hindi. A photo of the AAP's poll symbol -- broom -- is at the bottom.

"Satyamev Jayate" is part of a hymn from the Mundaka Upanishad meaning "truth alone triumphs". PTI VIT RC