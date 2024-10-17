AAP launches Sisodia-led programme to engage parents in shaping Delhi's education policy

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday launched a programme led by senior party leader and former education minister Manish Sisodia that aims to engage parents in shaping Delhi’s education policy.

As part of the "Shiksha Par Baat, Manish Sisodia Ke Saath" programme, Sisodia will hold discussions with parents on the development of education in the city, a party statement said.

During the programme, he will engage with parents from every constituency in Delhi, gather feedback on its education model and discuss the future of government schools.

At the first session of the programme held in Patparganj on Thursday, over 500 parents attended and participated in discussions with the AAP leader, it said.

"Under Sisodia's leadership, Delhi’s public education system has seen remarkable improvements, with government school results surpassing those of private schools for the past seven years. Parents expressed their gratitude for initiatives like modern school infrastructure, teacher training programs, and free coaching for competitive exams such as NEET, JEE and CUET," the statement said.

Sisodia, in an invitation to parents ahead of the event, wrote, “I hope your children are studying well at school and home. Arvind Kejriwal and I are always attentive to your children’s education. When I became Deputy Chief Minister ten years ago, Kejriwal Ji told me, ‘Provide an education system for every child in Delhi, even those from the poorest families, as if you are doing it for your own son and daughter.’ "And we have done just that. Today, Kejriwal Ji’s son is studying at a top IIT for engineering, as is the son of a person who earns his living by ironing clothes on a street corner.” The letter further stated that to ensure every child in Delhi receives the best education, AAP has established excellent schools.

“We sent teachers and principals for world-class training, maintained continuous communication with every child through Mega PTMs, and implemented new curricula in schools. We even provided free training in schools for exams like NEET, JEE, NDA, and CUET," the letter said.

"As a result of these efforts, for the past seven years, the results of Delhi government schools have consistently outperformed those of private schools. Every year, thousands of children pass the IIT-JEE and NEET exams and pursue outstanding studies in engineering and medicine," it said.

The ‘Shiksha Par Baat’ programme is designed to foster collaborative dialogue between policymakers and the community, the AAP statement said.

During the sessions, Sisodia will invite parents to share their views on the future of education, focusing on key areas such as integrating technology into learning, developing skills for the future job market, and fostering an inclusive and equitable education environment.

The next 'Shiksha Par Baat' will be held in constituencies across Delhi, ensuring that every parent has a voice in shaping the policies that will guide the future of education in the city, the party added.