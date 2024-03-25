AAP launches social media campaign in support of Kejriwal, asks people to join in

New Delhi/Chandigarh, Mar 25 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers on Monday changed the display pictures of their social media profiles with one that shows Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal behind bars to express solidarity with the party's national convener arrested in the excise policy scam case.

The display pictures showing Kejriwal behind bars have the caption "'Modi Ka Sabse Bada Dar Kejriwal' (Modi's biggest fear Kejriwal)".

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday launched the social media campaign, asking people to support it for saving the constitution and democracy in the country.

At a press conference, Delhi minister and senior AAP leader Atishi said Kejriwal is the only leader in the country who can challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and so he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate without any evidence just after the announcement of Lok Sabha polls.

She claimed the ED could not produce even "one Paisa" of evidence despite its two-year-long probe into the alleged excise scam.

Atishi alleged that the BJP and Modi want to crush Kejriwal and added that the AAP was waging a battle against "dictatorship" in the country. She urged people to join the social media DP campaign of the party saying saving the democracy and the Constitution was not just Kejriwal's fight.

"This social media campaign will spread Arvind Kejriwal's spark, his inspiration, to every household," Atishi said, appealing to people to raise their voices against "dictatorship".

The AAP leader alleged that Kejriwal has been arrested by the ED in a "fabricated" case.

"But I want to tell the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi that they are mistaken if they think Arvind Kejriwal is just one person. Arvind Kejriwal is an idea, and while you can put one Arvind Kejriwal in jail, thousands more inspired by him will emerge from across the country," she said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann replaced his profile picture on X and Facebook with the one showing Kejriwal behind bars. Several leaders of the party's Punjab unit, including Harpal Singh Cheema, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Bram Shanker Jimpa and Dr Balbir Singh, also changed their profile pictures on Facebook.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED in connection with the money laundering case linked to now scrapped excise policy of his government on Thursday last week. He is in the custody of the agency till March 28. PTI VIT CHS NSD NSD NSD