AAP leader Atishi to visit Goa on March 10

Panaji, Mar 7 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi will arrive in Goa on March 10 for a day-long visit, during which she will inaugurate a party office, a senior functionary said on Friday.

The AAP's Goa president Amit Palekar told PTI the former Delhi chief minister will inaugurate the party's office in South Goa and hold a meeting with core committee members of the local unit.

The AAP has two MLAs, Venzy Viegas (Benaulim) and Cruz Silva (Velim), in the state assembly.

This will be Atishi's first visit to the coastal state after the party's debacle in the Delhi elections. She was the party's Goa in-charge during the 2022 elections. PTI RPS ARU