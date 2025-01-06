AAP leader flogs himself in public for failing to get justice for those wronged in BJP-ruled Gujarat

Surat, Jan 6 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Italia on Monday flogged himself at a public meeting in Surat in Gujarat as penance for "failing to ensure justice" for the victims of various crimes committed in the BJP-ruled state and to awaken people from their slumber.

Seeking forgiveness from stage, the AAP national joint secretary flogged himself by pulling out his trouser belt after citing the recent incident of a Patidar woman being booked and arrested at Amreli for allegedly trying to defame a BJP leader.

Addressing the gathering, Italia said he was fighting legal, social and political battles for the victims but "the corrupt nexus of officials and leaders under Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule" has made it hard for people to get justice.

"Gujarat has witnessed many incidents such as Morbi suspension bridge collapse, Vadodara boat capsize case, different hooch tragedies, fire incidents and government recruitment exam paper leak cases, but I have been unable to ensure justice to the victims," he said before flogging himself even as leaders on the stage rushed to stop him.

Citing a more recent case of a woman being booked and arrested (before being granted bail) for allegedly trying to defame a BJP leader, Italia said he was punishing himself for not ensuring justice to the "innocent daughter of Amreli." Later, Italia released a video statement in which he said he and other AAP leaders have been fighting to provide justice to many victims and even met police officials and moved court but in vain.

"Today, when I was speaking on the Amreli incident, I was very shocked and thought how is it possible that no one gets justice in Gujarat. BJP leaders make cruel statements, which are like pouring salt on burn injuries. I flogged myself for failing to ensure justice," he said.

Italia said only people of Gujarat can provide justice to these victims, adding that he hoped his act would awaken the "sleeping soul of the people".

Once it happens, there will be no place for injustice in Gujarat, the AAP leader asserted.

It may be noted that Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai had recently flogged himself to protest the rising incidents of crime against women in the DMK-ruled southern state. PTI KA PD BNM