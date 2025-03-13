AAP leader Kuldeep Kumar protests over 'unfulfilled' free gas cylinder promise

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) AAP leader Kuldeep Kumar staged a protest at ITO here on Thursday over the BJP's "unfulfilled" promise to provide free gas cylinders to women in Delhi, saying nobody got them even as Holi celebrations have begun.

"The BJP had assured free gas cylinders to women, but today is the first day of Holi, and they are yet to receive them," Kumar said.

He further claimed that many women booked their cylinders, believing they would be free, only to be asked to pay the full amount.

"These women are now asking--what happened to the free cylinder? When will we receive the Rs 2,500 that was promised? Today is Holi, a time for celebration. Shouldn't this promise be fulfilled now?" Kumar questioned.

He added that if the commitment remains unmet, he will raise this issue again during Diwali.

A protester, Anjana Prasad, from Trilokpuri said, "We were assured a free gas cylinder, but we had to pay Rs 800 for it on Holi." During the protest, demonstrators displayed a large banner on the bridge near ITO featuring an illustration of a gas cylinder with the words "Rs 2,500" and "Free Gas Cylinder" written on it. PTI SHB SHB MNK MNK