AAP leader Satyendar Jain walks out of Tihar Jail, welcomed by party workers, leaders

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Senior AAP leader and former Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain walked out of the Tihar Jail Friday evening, hours after a city court granted him bail in a money laundering case.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, received Jain, who was in the jail for around two years.

Sisodia hugged him as his party colleague walked out of the jail.

Hundreds of AAP workers gathered outside the Tihar Jail to celebrate the release of the former health minister.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30, 2022, on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

Earlier in the day, the Rouse Avenue court here granted bail to Jain, citing "delay in trial" and his "long incarceration".

The Aam Aadmi Party hailed the court verdict, describing it as a victory of truth and the defeat of another BJP "conspiracy".

The ED case stems from an FIR lodged against Jain by the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.