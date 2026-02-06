AAP leader shot dead in Punjab's Jalandhar: DGP says police have got many leads

Chandigarh, Feb 6 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead by an unidentified assailant outside a gurdwara in Punjab's Jalandhar on Friday, shortly after he came out of the shrine after paying obeisance, police said.

The incident took place around 7:30 am, when Oberoi was leaving the gurdwara in Jalandhar's Model Town area.

Opposition parties -- Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -- slammed the AAP government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, over the incident, alleging that the state's law and order has collapsed under its rule.

CCTV footage showed as Oberoi (43) came out of the gurdwara and sat in his car -- a Mahindra Thar -- an assailant wearing a black hoodie approached him on foot, opened indiscriminate fire and fled along with an accomplice, who was waiting for him on a two-wheeler at a short distance.

Oberoi suffered multiple bullet injuries and was rushed to a hospital in an unconscious state. He subsequently succumbed to the injuries, ACP, Jalandhar, Parminder Singh, said over the phone.

The window panes of Oberoi's sports utility vehicle (SUV) and another car parked nearby were shattered due to the firing.

Satwinderpal Singh alias Lucky Oberoi was the AAP in-charge of a ward in Jalandhar Cantonment and a financier by profession.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav visited the crime scene and held a review meeting with senior officers. Yadav said the investigators have got many leads.

An unverified social media post purportedly by foreign-based gangster Jograj Singh alias Joga Pholriwal claimed responsibility for the incident.

Several allegations were levelled against Oberoi in the post, which mentioned that he was killed due to personal enmity. It was also claimed that the incident was linked to a dispute pertaining to the presidency of a college.

Responding to reporters' questions in Jalandhar on whether the incident could be linked to personal enmity or could have got anything to do with student politics, the DGP said various theories have come to the fore. However, he added that no organised-crime angle has surfaced so far.

Asked if the shooter and his accomplice have been identified, Yadav said he cannot share details of the investigation, but stressed that they have got many leads.

Asked about the social media post in the name of Pholriwal, he said, "We will track the IP (internet protocol) address. Whosoever has committed the crime will be given exemplary punishment." The DGP said the chief minister has taken updates on the case.

He said police teams have collected mobile-tower dumps to advance the investigation through a technical analysis.

The assailants might have carried out a reconnaissance of Oberoi's movements, police sources said.

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur said preliminary investigations have found that the assailant and his accomplice, both wearing black hoodies, fled the spot on a Honda Activa.

A case has been registered under sections 103(1) (murder), 3(5) (common intention) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at the Division 6 police station in the Jalandhar Commissionerate.

A doctor at the private hospital where Oberoi was rushed told reporters that the AAP leader was brought to the facility at around 8:10 am.

"He was unconscious and his blood pressure was unrecordable. Eight to nine rounds were fired at him and one of the bullets had pierced through his chest," he said.

Despite best efforts, Oberoi could not be saved, the doctor added.

When contacted over the phone, AAP's Doaba in-charge Tarandeep Singh Sunny said, "Oberoi is survived by his wife, who contested the civic polls last year, two daughters and a son." He was a very active leader, Sunny added.

Opposition parties hit out at the AAP government over the incident.

In a post on X, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said, "The shocking daylight murder of @AAPPunjab leader Lucky Oberoi outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar, exposes the grim reality: if even ruling party leaders aren't safe, what hope remains for ordinary citizens?" SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal echoed the sentiment.

"Punjab is bleeding under Aam Aadmi Party's 'zero fear' govt! Even AAP leaders are not safe in their own govt! The daylight murder of @AAPPunjab leader Lucky Oberoi outside a Gurdwara in Jalandhar today morning exemplifies this fact. Nearly 25 murders in January 2026 alone, after 9 in the first week of the year. They are happening everywhere, be it a court complex, busy bazaar, wedding venue, or even outside a Gurdwara Sahib," Badal said in a post on X.

Senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia and Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also slammed the Mann government over the incident.

"This has become a new norm in Punjab. Kill anyone anywhere as per whims and fancies. Shame on you, @BhagwantMann. You and your @DGPPunjabPolice have completely destroyed Punjab. Total collapse of law and order and still you are not ready to admit it," Majithia said in a post on X.

Former chief minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi alleged that there is a breakdown of law and order in Punjab and people are living in a state of fear.

Warring said nobody is safe under the AAP rule. "This is what we have been warning time and again. The AAP has pushed Punjab into a jungle raj," he told reporters.

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh said Oberoi's daylight killing is a chilling reminder that Punjab is slipping into complete lawlessness.

Congress MLA from Jalandhar Cantonment Pargat Singh alleged that the AAP government is busy targeting political opponents. PTI SUN VSD RC