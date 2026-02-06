AAP leader shot dead in Punjab's Jalandhar; opposition slams law and order collapse under Mann

Chandigarh, Feb 6 (PTI) Punjab Aam Aadmi Party leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead by an unidentified assailant outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar's Model Town on Friday, police said.

The incident took place around 7:30 am, when the 43-year-old was leaving the gurdwara in his SUV.

CCTV footage showed when Oberoi came out of the gurdwara and sat in his vehicle, an assailant wearing a black-coloured hoodie approached him on foot and opened indiscriminate fire, and fled along with his accomplice, who was waiting for him at a short distance on a scooter.

Oberoi was hit with multiple shots, and was rushed to a hospital in an unconscious state. He succumbed to the bullet injuries, ACP Jalandhar, Parminder Singh, said over the phone. In the firing incident, the window panes of Oberoi's SUV and another vehicle parked in the area were shattered.

Satwinderpal Singh alias Lucky Oberoi was a Jalandhar-based AAP leader, in charge of a ward in Jalandhar Cantt.

The assailants may have carried out a recce of Oberoi's movements, police sources said.

Further investigations are underway, police said, adding that CCTV footage is being scanned to trace the assailants.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident. Various angles in the case are being examined, including the personal enmity angle, they said.

A doctor at a private hospital where Oberoi was admitted told reporters that he was brought in around 8:10 am.

"He was unconscious, and his blood pressure was unrecordable. Eight to nine rounds were fired at him, and one of the bullets pierced through his chest," the doctor said.

Despite best efforts, Oberoi could not be saved, the doctor added.

When contacted over the phone, AAP's Doaba in-charge Tarandeep Singh Sunny said, "The 43-year-old is survived by his wife, who had last year contested the civic elections, two daughters, and a son." Oberoi was a very active leader, he said.

Opposition parties hit out at the Bhagwant Mann-led dispensation over the incident, alleging the collapse of law and order in the state under AAP rule.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, in a post on X, said, "The shocking daylight murder of @AAPPunjab leader Lucky Oberoi outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar, exposes the grim reality: if even ruling party leaders aren't safe, what hope remains for ordinary citizens?" "Punjab today is gripped by fear, gang violence, and administrative paralysis, while the AAP government remains busy with PR and excuses. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann must answer: who is responsible for this complete breakdown?" Bajwa said in his post.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, in a post on X, alleged "Punjab is bleeding under Aam Aadmi Party's 'zero fear' govt!" "Even AAP leaders are not safe in their own govt! The daylight murder of @AAPPunjab leader Lucky Oberoi outside a Gurdwara in Jalandhar today morning exemplifies this fact. Nearly 25 murders in January 2026 alone, after 9 in the first week of the year. They are happening everywhere, be it a court complex, busy bazaar, wedding venue, or even outside a Gurdwara Sahib," he said.

SAD senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia and Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also slammed the Mann government over the incident.

"This has become a new norm in Punjab. Kill anyone anywhere as per whims and fancies. Shame on you, @BhagwantMann. You and your @DGPPunjabPolice have completely destroyed Punjab. Total collapse of Law and Order and still you are not ready to admit it," Majithia said in a post on X.

Congress's Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said nobody is safe under AAP rule in Punjab. "This is what we have been warning time and again. AAP has pushed Punjab into Jungle Raj," he said.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh also hit out at the Mann government, saying that the brutal daylight killing of AAP leader is not just a murder; it is a chilling reminder that Punjab is slipping into complete lawlessness.

"When leaders of the ruling party themselves are being gunned down in public places, it exposes the utter collapse of governance and the dangerous rise of gangster raj across the state. If those in power are not safe, what protection remains for the common people of Punjab?" Chugh said in a post on X.

Chugh said that AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal promised to eradicate criminals and miscreants from Punjab, "but instead it has pushed the state deeper into fear, drugs, organised crime, and administrative paralysis. The Mann government appears more interested in political optics and PR than in protecting lives." "My Punjab, once known for its courage and prosperity, is now being pushed towards anarchy due to sheer incompetence and lack of leadership. The people of Punjab deserve security, dignity, and a government that can actually govern," Chugh said. PTI SUN VSD HIG HIG