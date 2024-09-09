AAP leader shot dead in Punjab's Khanna

Chandigarh, Sep 9 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Tarlochan Singh was allegedly shot dead by some unidentified attackers in Khanna in Ludhiana district on Monday evening, police said.

Singh (60), who hailed from Ikolaha village, was attacked when he was returning home from his farm. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Singh was the president of the AAP's kisan wing in Khanna.

Police said efforts were on to trace the accused, and added that an investigation was underway. PTI CHS SKY SKY