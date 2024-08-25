AAP leader Sisodia visits Golden Temple, prays for Kejriwal's release

Amritsar: Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Sunday paid obeisance at the Golden Temple and also prayed for party chief Arvind Kejriwal's release from jail.

Sisodia, a former Delhi deputy chief minister, was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court in the excise policy case. He was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Talking to reporters at the Golden Temple complex, Sisodia said he and his family members paid obeisance to thank the Almighty.

He added that he also prayed for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's release.

Kejriwal is lodged in Tihar jail in connection with a corruption case linked to the alleged excise policy scam being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sisodia also recalled his 17-month tenure in Tihar jail and claimed that he was put behind bars "under a conspiracy." He added that he always prayed for the victory of truth.

Sisodia said he got justice with the blessings of God and because of the Supreme Court and the country's Constitution.

Earlier, after landing in Amritsar, Sisodia lauded the Mann government for its "excellent work" in the state.

At the Golden Temple complex, Mann said Sisodia revolutionised the country's education sector.

"He (Sisodia) got justice from the Supreme Court," he said and added that they were hopeful Kejriwal would also be released soon.

Mann also alleged that the BJP tried to break the AAP by sending party leaders to jail.

Sisodia, along with his family, came to the Golden Temple to offer prayers, Mann said and asserted that there was no political programme.

Several AAP leaders, including ministers Laljit Singh Bhullar, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Harbhajan Singh, and MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur accompanied Sisodia.