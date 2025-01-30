AAP leaders carry bottles of contaminated water to BJP headquarters; 'drama', says saffron party

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) AAP leaders carrying bottles of ammonia mixed water were stopped by police near the BJP headquarters here on Thursday, as they dared BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to drink it.

The BJP hit back, accusing the AAP of creating "drama" and asked the party to tell who drinks raw water from the Yamuna -- Arvind Kejriwal or Delhi people.

Amid controversy over his "Haryana government mixed poison in Yamuna water" remark, AAP supremo Kejriwal earlier in the day claimed that ammonia content in Yamuna went up to 7 ppm (parts per million) that is dangerous for human health.

During a press conference, Kejriwal also showed four bottles -- one each for Shah, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

He said the AAP leaders would present the bottles to the BJP and Congress leaders, daring them to drink it if they thought that it was fit for human consumption.

Carrying a bottle outside the BJP headquarters here, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said this "poisonous" water is having six times more ammonia than permissible limit that was being tried to be supplied in Delhi.

"We want to take this water to the BJP office and let Shah, Sachdeva, Saini and Rahul Gandhi, who is supporting them, drink it," he said.

The AAP leader said that the BJP should be ashamed and alleged it wanted to make people of Delhi drink "poisonous" water.

The AAP leaders left the bottles outside the BJP headquarters when the police stopped them.

Responding to the development, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said Kejriwal should tell people whether he drinks raw water from the Yamuna, and added water is supplied to Delhi people after purifying it at treatment plants.

Kapoor said 90 per cent of the drinking water supplied to Delhi from Haryana does not come from the Yamuna river but from two specially constructed canals and pipelines, which directly go to the water treatment plants.

Kejriwal forgets that currently 55 per cent of Delhi's water supply comes from Sonia Vihar plant that receives raw water from Ganga Canal in UP's Muradnagar, he added.