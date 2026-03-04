AAP leaders hold 'Kattar Imandar Holi' celebrations, slam Modi govt

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) AAP leaders, including former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday celebrated what they described as 'Kattar Imandar Holi' at former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's residence here.

The leaders were seen dancing, singing, distributing sweets and smearing colours on one another during the celebrations.

The celebrations by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders comes days after a court here on February 27 discharged Kejriwal and Sisodia in the excise policy case and declined to take cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Twenty-one other accused were also discharged in the case.

During the celebrations, Kejriwal alleged that a conspiracy had been hatched against the party and its leadership.

"A conspiracy was hatched against us, and the court has proven that the AAP is a 'kattar imaandaar' party and that all its leaders are staunchly honest," he said.

Referring to the BJP government's decision to open liquor shops on Holi in the national capital, he said it was an unfortunate move.

"It is also very unfortunate that even on the occasion of Holi, liquor shops have been opened across Delhi. For many years, liquor shops used to remain closed during festivals so that people would not create disturbances after drinking. But today, on Holi, when for years shops used to remain shut, the BJP government has done a very wrong thing by opening liquor shops," he said.

Liquor shops across the capital were open this Holi after the government removed the festival from its list of 'dry days'.

Sisodia said it was a special Holi for the party this time.

"Today, the colours of 'kattar imandaar' (staunch honest) will fly in the air, not the colours of corruption of Prime Minister Modi. This Holi is very special for the Aam Aadmi Party," he said.

Commenting on the decision to keep liquor shops open, he said it was unfortunate.

"They think turning Delhi into a 'Madhushala' (tavern) is Holi, but it is not. This is their culture. This step is very problematic," Sisodia said.

An AAP worker present at the celebration alleged that attempts had been made to defame Kejriwal and the party.

"This is an attempt by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party to defame our leader Arvind Kejriwal and his party. But the court has washed away all the stains that they tried to put on him and cleared his name," the worker said, adding the festival had brought "many times more happiness" to party workers.

He further added that unity in diversity is our country's strength.

"Nothing will be gained from hatred and ill will. On Holi, embrace everyone and stop the politics of hatred," the worker said.