AAP leaders hold protest against Cong's Bajwa for his remarks on Punjab minister

Chandigarh, Feb 9 (PTI) The AAP held a protest here on Monday against Partap Singh Bajwa’s alleged remark against Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh, with the opposition leader terming the ruling party's agitation as "theatrics" and questioning their priorities.

Chandigarh Police used a water cannon on AAP workers who were trying to force their way through barricades to head towards the residence of Bajwa to protest his alleged objectionable remarks.

Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi took suo motu notice of Bajwa's remark and sought a report from the Amritsar (Rural) senior superintendent of police in the matter by February 11.

Bajwa, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Legislative Assembly, has also been summoned on February 11 to give his explanation regarding his remark.

While accusing minister Harbhajan Singh of indulging in corruption, he had said the Congress would take him to task after it forms the government.

"Jehra pehle band vajaanda reha, ehda band asin vajaavange (We will take him (Harbhajan Singh) to task who used to be a band player)," Bajwa had said.

A heavy police force was deployed outside the Punjab MLA hostel in Sector-4 to prevent protesting AAP leaders and workers from heading towards the residence of Bajwa. The AAP had called for a protest outside his house in Sector-8.

The ruling party also arranged a traditional wedding band that played their musical instruments during the protest for his remarks against the Public Works Department Minister in a rally.

Later, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, Cabinet ministers Mohinder Bhagat, Ravjot Singh, MLA Amansher Singh and other leaders and party workers, were detained by the Chandigarh police.

The Public Works Department minister has said it was unfortunate that a senior party leader made such a remark. He said he was proud to be a "son of the bandwale." The AAP had accused the Congress party of having an "anti-Dalit" mindset and asked Bajwa to apologise within 24 hours, failing which strict legal action will be taken.

During the protest, Minister Harbhajan Singh said mocking honest, hard-earned livelihoods was shameful.

Making fun of the honest work done by someone's father and degrading an entire community was deeply disgraceful, he had said.

The minister said that his father was a band master who educated his children through sheer hard work.

"I studied in a government school and reached here based on my own merit. Bajwa Sahib is saying that 'we will play the band of a band player's son.' We have worked hard. This insult is not just mine, but of every poor family that educates its children through honest earnings," he said.

Singh also targeted Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and said that on one hand, Congress leaders spoke about law and order, and on the other hand, in rallies, they openly issued "threats".

Surinder Kaur, wife of minister Harbhajan Singh, said the leader of opposition made "vulgar" remarks on their family's profession and belittled honest work by mocking band playing.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said Congress, Akali Dal, and BJP-like parties had always promoted "dynastic politics", where only a few families ruled.

"The AAP had broken this tradition by bringing educated youth from ordinary homes into the assembly and the Cabinet.

He said the protest aimed to expose the mindset of those who hated Dalits while sitting inside grand palaces," he asserted.

Meanwhile, Bajwa expressed serious concern over what he described as the "misplaced priorities" of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, following its protest.

Reacting to the demonstration, he said it was surprising that senior members of the state government, including the finance minister, appeared to have ample time for "political theatrics" instead of addressing the pressing governance and financial challenges confronting Punjab.

He emphasised that at a time when the state is grappling with "mounting fiscal pressures and economic uncertainty", the government's foremost responsibility should be to restore financial stability and ensure effective administration.

Bajwa said that the people of Punjab expect their government to focus on development, public welfare, and strengthening the state's economy rather than engaging in what he termed "non-issues" for political mileage.

He underscored that responsible governance requires sustained attention to policy implementation, fiscal discipline, and long-term planning, not symbolic protests or staged political activities.

Clarifying his earlier remarks, Bajwa categorically rejected allegations that his comments were caste-specific or directed at any particular community.

He explained that his statements were made in a general context and openly, with party leader and All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala present at the time.

He added that if such protests genuinely improve the lives of Punjabis or contribute to their safety and prosperity, the government is free to continue them daily.