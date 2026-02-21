AAP leaders hold protest against Haryana CM Saini's visit to Amritsar

Amritsar, Feb 21 (PTI) Several AAP leaders including MLAs on Saturday staged a protest against Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during his visit to Amritsar.

Waving black flags and black bands on their heads, the AAP leaders opposed his arrival and stated that the BJP has consistently adopted an "anti-Punjab stand".

Saini arrived in Amritsar to attend a 'Punjab Bachao' rally here.

Outside the rally venue, local AAP MLAs and leaders demonstrated against his convoy and expressed resentment over what they described as the BJP's "discriminatory" attitude towards Punjab.

MLAs Jeevan Jyot Kaur, Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Ajay Gupta, AAP district president Amritsar Urban Prabhvir Singh Brar, Lok Sabha Incharge Jaskaran Badesha, District President Amritsar Rural Gurpartap Singh Sandhu, among other leaders were present.

The AAP leaders said that the BJP-led central government has "withheld" Punjab's rightful funds related to rural development, health, education and other sectors, while simultaneously attempting to "mislead the people of the state through political visits and rhetoric".

MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur said, "We are protesting today because we want to ask, with what face is the BJP coming to Punjab? Why are they trying to mislead the people here? The public knows very well that BJP has blocked Punjab's rightful funds, whether it is for health, education or development. Punjabis are well aware of the anti-farmer, anti-trade and anti-education face of the BJP." She further added, "Punjab's people are not naive. They understand that BJP has always acted against Punjab's interests. Today's protest is a clear message that the people of Punjab will not be fooled by false propaganda." AAP leader Neel Garg said, "You have every right to promote your party in Punjab, but do not forget that you are the chief minister of Haryana. Do not mislead people by raising baseless questions on Punjab's law and order." Citing data, Garg said, "Central agencies' reports clearly show that in terms of maintaining law and order, Punjab ranks better than Haryana. Punjab stands second in the country in maintaining law and order, while in crime rankings it is much lower than Haryana. PTI CHS NB NB