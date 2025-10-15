AAP leaders meet Chandigarh administrator Kataria, seeks action in IPS officer's 'suicide' case

Chandigarh, Oct 15 (PTI) A delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab unit called on the state governor and Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday, demanding strict action against those named in the 'final note' of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly committed suicide.

Kumar, 52, allegedly shot himself dead on October 7. In an eight-page 'final note' left behind, he accused Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur, who has now been sent on leave, Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya and six other officers of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities".

The AAP delegation, which included Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal, MLAs Sukhwinder Sukhi, Charanjit Singh, Manwinder Singh Giaspura and other senior party leaders, submitted a memorandum to the governor.

Cheema said the delegation demanded immediate suspension and arrest of all those named in the IPS officer's 'final note'.

The AAP leader also slammed the BJP government for its "silence" on the issue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have maintained "complete silence" despite the gravity of the situation, Cheema said.

"The BJP's failure to protect SC/ST citizens is evident from the increasing crimes against them in BJP-ruled states," he alleged.

The delegation also condemned the recent incident in which a lawyer attempted to hurl a shoe towards Chief Justice of India B R Gavai.

They warned that if justice is not delivered soon, the party will take this struggle to every village and every corner of the country. "We will fight together for justice, equality, and the protection of India's Constitution," said Cheema. PTI CHS NSD NSD