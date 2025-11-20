AAP leaders meet Goa governor, demand `full-time home minister' for state

Panaji, Nov 20 (PTI) An Aam Aadmi Party delegation on Thursday met Goa Governor Ashok Gajapathi Raju and demanded that the state have a full-time home minister amidst `rising crime.' The home portfolio is currently with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

AAP MLA Venzy Viegas, the party's national spokesperson Valmiki Naik and others met the governor at the Raj Bhavan in the afternoon and submitted a memorandum.

The meeting came against the backdrop of a dacoity at a seventh floor apartment in Vasco on Tuesday night. It was a third major dacoity in the state after similar incidents in Dona Paula and Mapusa.

The delegation apprised the governor of the law and order situation in the coastal state and requested him to direct the government to appoint a "full-time home minister" considering the rise in the crime, Viegas told reporters.

They also requested the governor to summon the chief minister over the current law and order "crisis", he said.

"The governor is the custodian of the Constitution. He should call the chief minister and question him over the law and order situation," Viegas said.

He hoped that the governor will take action on the memorandum submitted by the AAP, he added. PTI RPS KRK