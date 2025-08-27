AAP leaders prefer 'photo-ops' over helping flood affected Punjab: BJP

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday slammed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for “preferring photo-ops” with his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin at a time thousands of people were suffering due to floods in some parts of Punjab.

This came a day after Mann visited Tamil Nadu to participate in the inauguration of a state government’s scheme by Stalin. Many districts in Punjab are reeling from floods following incessant rains. The worst-affected villages are in the Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar districts.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh also attacked AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and party leader Manish Sisodia,questioning why they haven't visited the flood affected people.

"They only came to Punjab to enjoy what Delhi denied them...This is the true face of AAP: cameras over compassion, power over people, luxury over Punjab’s pain,” he added.

In a post on X, Chugh said, “When Rome was burning, Nero was playing flute. The same is happening with Punjab, while the state is marooned and thousands of people are suffering, CM Mann is busy chasing headlines in Tamil Nadu.” “This is the first time a government in Punjab chose silence over solidarity. Not a word for the flood-hit, no presence on the ground. Instead of protecting Punjab, CM Mann prefers photo-ops with Stalin. Who will take care of Punjab when its own CM runs away?” he charged.

Chugh accused Mann of abandoning his “responsibilities and duties”.

There was no immediate response from the Punjab Chief Minister or the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in the state to the BJP’s charge.

The BJP national secretary also attacked AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and party leader Manish Sisodia, calling them “real power grabbers”.

Kejriwal and Sisosia are “exploiting” Punjab and are “feasting” on the state’s resources “without a shred of remorse”, he alleged.

“Where are the promises of strengthening embankments? Where is the compensation for those who lost everything? Families are suffering in villages and towns while Kejriwal–Sisodia’s luxury life in Punjab continues untouched. Neither has visited the flood-affected areas; neither has spoken to the people, they only came to Punjab to enjoy what Delhi denied them,” Chugh said.

On Tuesday, Mann was in Chennai, where he was invited as the chief guest by the Tamil Nadu government to mark the expansion of the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme. PTI PK APL PK RT RT