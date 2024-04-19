AAP leaders reach Amanatullah Khan's residence to express solidarity

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Several AAP leaders flocked to the house of party's Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan Thursday night, claiming he has been arrested by the ED in a money laundering case, even though agency sources said he was detained but not arrested.

Khan was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for more than 12 hours in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board under his chairmanship, officials said.

He reached the ED office here around 11 am and was still there around midnight. ED sources said he was detained but not arrested.

AAP leader Jasmine Shah said Khan was "arrested" in a "fake" case.

"The arrest of AAP MLA @KhanAmanatullah in a fake case marks yet another low for the BJP and its pet agencies. How long till the country and the courts watch along? BJP wakes up every day with the dream of finishing off AAP but not a single leader has given in. Ladenge, Jeetenge!" Shah said on X.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh, ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj among other party leaders reached Khan's house in Okhla and met his family members expressing their solidarity with them.

AAP leader Atishi said they were getting news of Khan's arrest. She said the case against Khan was fake.

"We are getting the news that AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan ji has been arrested," she said.

Talking to reporters outside Khan's house, Atishi said, "This is an attack on AAP before Lok Sabha polls. Why was Kejriwal arrested before the polls? Why has Amanatullah Khan been arrested after a non-bailable warrant was quashed? This is a conspiracy to break the AAP by scaring its MLAs. But we won't be scared." Earlier the day, Khan appeared before the ED for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board, officials said.

The Supreme Court last week refused to entertain Khan's anticipatory bail application in the case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board during his chairmanship and directed him to join the investigation on April 18.

The money laundering case against Khan stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR and three Delhi Police complaints.

The ED had alleged in a statement that "illegal recruitment" of staff took place in the Waqf Board and "illegal personal gains" were made by unfairly leasing the Waqf Board properties during Khan's chairmanship from 2018 to 2022. PTI VIT SLB RHL