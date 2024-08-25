AAP leaders urge social media team to counter with resolve 'misinformation spread by BJP'

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) urged its social media volunteers on Sunday to counter with resolve and precision the "misinformation spread by the BJP".

At a social media volunteers' meet held here by AAP, its senior leaders highlighted the crucial role the volunteers play and spoke about the need for a calm and strategic approach, according to a party statement.

During the meeting, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi, senior party leader Jasmine Shah, chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar and MLA Somnath Bharti met with the social media volunteers and addressed them.

Singh highlighted the crucial role of social media in combating misinformation and promoting truth.

"We built a powerful movement with 'Anna Andolan and AAP' through social media, and to sustain this, we must continue to counter the BJP's actions with both strategy and resolve," he said.

The AAP MP highlighted the importance of staying vigilant in using social media to expose the "BJP's failures and divisive tactics".

"The BJP excels at spreading panic, but we must stay calm, take calculated steps, and persist in asking tough questions. The AAP and its supporters need to remain calm and strategic, using social media to counter false narratives. Everyone should continue their fight for the truth, as it is crucial for the country's future," he added.

Senior AAP leader Atishi said that the party's social media team should recognise that their role extends beyond merely responding on Facebook, X, Instagram and WhatsApp.

She added that in the era of rampant misinformation, social media volunteers play a crucial role in disseminating accurate information.

"If falsehoods and lies are being spread, it is essential to provide an alternative perspective so that people can make informed choices," the minister added.