AAP leaders, workers gather outside Tihar to welcome Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Amid heavy rains in the city, hundreds of AAP leaders and workers started gathering outside Tihar jail to welcome their party supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal is expected to walk out of jail soon as he has been granted bail by the Supreme Court in the excise policy-linked corruption case by the CBI.

Braving the rains, several senior AAP leaders including the chief minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal are waiting for the AAP supremo to walk out of the jail.

Carrying umbrellas with posters, banners and a sea of blue and yellow party flags AAP supporters stand in attendance outside the jail amid heavy downpour. The joyous crowd are raising slogans hailing the chief minister.

Other senior AAP leaders including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, and party leader Manish Sisodia are also on the spot.

Large banners reading slogans like "Jail ke taale toot gaye, Arvind Kejriwal chooth gaye" have been placed outside the Tihar jail by the AAP supporters.

Security has been beefed up outside the jail ahead of Kejriwal's release.

The AAP chief was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 26. He has challenged in the apex court the Delhi High Court's August 5 order which upheld his arrest in the corruption case.

On July 12, the apex court granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the money laundering case.