AAP leadership will take a call: Sanjay Singh on continuing in INDIA bloc

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) With the Congress-AAP ties blighted by the Delhi Assembly poll debacle, Aam Aadmi Party's senior leader Sanjay Singh on Monday said that AAP's top leadership will take a call on the issue of continuing in the INDIA bloc.

"The party leadership will take the call. No decision has been made so far," Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, told India Today when asked if the AAP will remain a part of the INDIA bloc.

Amid claims that the AAP-Congress bickering benefited the BJP in Delhi, unity and cohesiveness were the watchwords from many INDIA bloc leaders on Monday even as the Congress said that the blame on it was misplaced since AAP had ruled out an alliance in the assembly polls.

Fending off criticism, the Congress also asserted that the INDIA bloc was formed for general elections 2024 and state-specific alliances were the way forward in the assembly polls.

Asked if Congress was responsible for AAP's defeat in Delhi , Singh said his party was doing a review.

The AAP, which was ruling Delhi for over 10 years, suffered a humiliating defeat in the recent Assembly polls with even party supremo Arvind Kejriwal losing to BJP's Parvesh Verma in New Delhi seat.

Singh said that in a democracy people are supreme. The decision of the people should be respected, he said "We are reviewing (the results) and any shortcomings if found will be corrected," he said.