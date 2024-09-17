Arvind Kejriwal proposes Atishi as new chief minister of Delhi: Sources

New Delhi: The legislative party meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party to replace Arvind Kejriwal as the Delhi chief minister began early on Tuesday, the party said.

The meeting of party MLAs commenced at Kejriwal's residence around 11.20 am. The meeting began with an address by AAP national general secretary (Organisation) Sandeep Pathak, sources said.

"Arvind Kejriwal has proposed cabinet minister Atishi as new Chief Minister of Delhi," a party functionary said.

The party added that the Delhi Assembly will be convened on September 26 and 27.

Kejriwal had announced his decision to resign from the post of chief minister on Sunday. He had said that he will only sit on the CM's chair when people give him a "certificate of honesty".