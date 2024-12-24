'AAP lied about voters' names being deleted from electoral roll,' claims BJP

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday accused AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal of lying about vote deletion, saying he used an unsuspecting woman to create a "false narrative" on the issue.

Advertisment

"Delhi residents feel that Kejriwal tried to use this woman as a pawn to create a false narrative of a large-scale deletion of votes in Delhi," state BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.

During a programme in Kidwai Nagar on Monday, Kejriwal introduced a woman, Chandra, claiming that despite possessing a voter card, her name was deleted from the voter list, according to a Delhi BJP statement.

However, on Tuesday, the woman in an interview claimed that she was and continues to be a registered voter in the Trinagar constituency and has voted regularly, it said.

Advertisment

"Following the fabricated story of Chandra's vote being deleted, we can now assert that Kejriwal's recent claims of attacks on himself may also have been self-created incidents," Sachdeva said.

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls in February next year, the AAP and the BJP have lobbed accusations against each other over the deletion of voters' names.

The AAP leaders, including Kejriwal, have accused the BJP of "conspiring" to delete the names of thousands of voters supporting AAP in several constituencies across Delhi.

Advertisment

Recently, an AAP delegation led by Kejriwal met the Election Commission officials to register a formal complaint in the matter.

Kejriwal also wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner seeking his intervention to stop the alleged deletion of voters in the bulk.

The BJP has, in its turn, accused the AAP of helping illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshis to settle in Delhi and register them as residents. PTI VIT VN VN