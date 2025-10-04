AAP likely to field industrialist Rajinder Gupta for RS bypoll from Punjab

Chandigarh, Oct 4 (PTI) The ruling Aam Aadmi Party is likely to field industrialist Rajinder Gupta as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll in Punjab to be held on October 24, to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of AAP’s Sanjeev Arora who stepped down from the Upper House following his election to the state assembly.

Arora, whose term was to end on April 9, 2028, is presently serving as a minister in the Punjab Cabinet led by Bhagwant Mann.

The chairman emeritus of the Trident Group, Gupta recently resigned as the vice-chairman of the State Economic Policy and Planning Board and as chairperson of the Kali Devi temple advisory committee, fuelling speculation that the AAP could field him for the bypoll.

AAP enjoys an overwhelming majority in the 117-member state Assembly.

In June, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal put to rest speculation that he would enter the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

Kejriwal’s decision to not throw his hat into the ring came after Arora won the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll.

At a press conference in Delhi on June 23, Kejriwal was asked whom the party will nominate in Arora's place.

In a lighter vein, he replied, "I have been sent to the Rajya Sabha many times." The AAP chief said the party's political affairs committee would decide whom to nominate, but he is not going to the Upper House.

After Arora's name was announced for the Ludhiana West bypoll, the opposition had claimed that Kejriwal would enter the Rajya Sabha in his place.

AAP retained the Ludhiana West seat with Arora defeating his nearest rival, Bharat Bhushan Ashu of the Congress, by 10,637 votes.

The bypoll was necessitated by the passing of sitting AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January. PTI SUN ARI