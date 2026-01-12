AAP lodges complaint with Karnataka Women’s Commission over ‘Toxic’ teaser

Bengaluru, Jan 12 (PTI) The AAP on Monday lodged a complaint with the KSWC, objecting to alleged obscene scenes in the teaser of the Kannada film ‘Toxic’, starring actor Yash, and seeking appropriate action.

Leaders of the women’s wing of the AAP’s state unit met officials of the state women’s commission and submitted a complaint in this regard.

"The obscene and explicit content in the teaser of this movie is causing serious harm to the social well-being of women and children. These scenes, released in the public domain without any age-related warning, degrade the dignity of women and insult Kannada culture," AAP state secretary Usha Mohan claimed in the letter.

Citing the "adverse impact on society, particularly on minors", the party urged the commission to intervene immediately and direct the state government authorities to ban the teaser and remove it from social media platforms.

On behalf of the women’s wing of the Aam Aadmi Party, we urge the women’s commission to treat the matter seriously and take immediate action to "uphold the cultural and moral values of the state," the letter added.

The makers of ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’ on January 8 released the first look of Yash, introducing him as ‘Raya’, through a brief teaser shared on the actor’s 40th birthday.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film marks Yash’s first project since the blockbuster success of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ in 2022.

KVN Productions, which produced 'Jana Nayagan' starring Vijay, is backing 'Toxic'.

The film, scheduled for release on March 19, also stars Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, and Rukmini Vasanth in pivotal roles.

The film's technical crew includes Rajeev Ravi on the camera work, Ravi Basrur on music, and Ujwal Kulkarni on editing.

Following the release of the teaser, a section of social media users raised objections, accusing the film of "objectifying women" and questioning the director in light of her past statements critical of such portrayals.

Another section, however, strongly defended the teaser and the film’s team. PTI KSU SSK