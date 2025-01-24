AAP lodges poll code violation complaint against BJP's Kalkaji candidate

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday lodged a complaint against BJP's Kalkaji candidate Ramesh Bidhuri, accusing him of violating the model code of conduct by setting up his election office near a polling booth.
No immediate reaction was available from Bidhuri.
The complaint was lodged by polling agent of AAP's Kalkaji candidate and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi with the returning officer of the constituency.
"Bidhuri violated the code of conduct by setting up his election office within 80 meters of a polling booth in Govindpuri. As per the Election Commission of India's guidelines, election offices cannot be established within 200 meters of a designated polling booth," claimed a statement from AAP.
The complaint stated Bidhuri opened his office at Banaras House, 1/42, DDA Local Shopping Complex, Govindpuri, in proximity to a MCD school that served as a polling booth.
It could potentially influence the voters, creating an "unfair advantage," alleged the complaint demanding immediate action in the matter.