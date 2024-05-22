AAP lying, water supply to Delhi continuing as per agreement: Hayrana CM Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party of "lying" after Delhi Minister Atishi alleged the neighbouring state has stopped water supply to the national capital as part of the BJP's "new conspiracy" ahead of voting on May 25.

"Water supply (to Delhi)is continuing as per the agreement and nobody can stop it," Saini told reporters in Karnal.

Delhi minister Atishi, who holds the water portfolio, has written a letter to Haryana Chief Minister Saini over the matter.

At a press conference earlier in the day, she said the BJP has been hatching conspiracies to target AAP ever since the Lok Sabha polls were announced.

"Within five days of the announcement of Lok Sabha polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested so that the AAP could not campaign in the polls. After he came out on interim bail, they used the party's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal to frame him but even that plan did not work.

"Then they raked up the old issue of foreign funding to the party and now through their Haryana government, the BJP has stopped the supply of Yamuna water to Delhi," she alleged.

Responding to Atishi's allegations, the Haryana chief minister claimed that the AAP "wants to divert people's attention because they have no issues to raise; they speak only lies and indulge in corruption." Kejriwal did not fulfil the promises he made to the people of Delhi, Saini alleged.

He exuded confidence that the BJP would win all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana as well as the Karnal assembly bypoll that he is contesting.

Attacking Congress, Saini alleged that the party only made announcements but did little work. As a result, people have lost faith in them, Saini said, adding that the Congress is crumbling and one doesn't know when it will collapse.