AAP made false promises to women in Punjab, says Haryana CM Saini

Chandigarh, Oct 1 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the ruling AAP in Punjab, saying that they made "tall promises" to women before polls, but failed to fulfil them after it came to power in the state.

CM Saini contrasted this with the BJP, which had promised financial assistance of Rs 2,100 every month if it returned to power in Haryana after the October 2024 polls.

He said that the BJP government in Haryana, within six months of its third term, allocated Rs 5,000 crore in the budget for the fiscal 2025-26 to provide Rs 2,100 per month to the eligible women under the 'Lado Lakshmi Yojana' and launched the scheme on September 25, which is less than one year of the present term.

Addressing the media here, Saini referred to AAP's promise of giving Rs 1,000 to women in Punjab, which was made by the Arvind Kejriwal-led party at the time of the 2022 Assembly polls.

He said that after coming to power, it failed to fulfil its poll promise made to the women of Punjab.

Saini claimed that "Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's videos are viral on social media, and people troll him for the false promises made at the time of elections". Saini also took on the Congress and said that both AAP and the grand old party are part of the INDIA bloc and are no different when it comes to making "false promises" to the people.

Touching upon the 'Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana' in Haryana, Saini said that in the six days since its launch, 1,71,946 women have registered on the 'Lado Laxmi App'.

He urged all eligible women to complete their registration promptly so that the first instalment can be transferred to their bank accounts on November 1. For assistance with the registration process, toll-free number 18001802231 and helpline number 01724880500 have been provided, he said.

Taking a dig at the opposition, the chief minister said the opposition does not give any constructive suggestion and only indulges in criticism. Some of them also criticised the Lado Lakshmi scheme, he said.

Saini said that the Congress speaks about women's welfare only for political gains, while in reality, their state governments provide no tangible benefits to women.

"The Congress made false promises to people in Himachal, Telangana and Karnataka. After coming to power, they forgot about the promises they had made... They take votes by speaking lies, but when they come to power they forget about their promises and only exploit people," he said. PTI SUN MNK MNK