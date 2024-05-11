'Aap Mahan Ho', Modi tells two elderly women in Odisha, seeks their blessings

Phulbani (Odisha), May 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted two elderly women whom he met at an election rally here with the words "Aap Mahan Ho" (you are great).

As soon as Modi arrived at the dais, he was greeted by 80-year-old Tula Behera, who earns her livelihood by begging. Clad in her begging attire, she greeted the PM and shook hands with him.

Known locally for her charity, Behera had donated Rs 1 lakh to the local Jagannath Temple from the proceeds of her begging in 2022.

The PM also met another elderly woman, Padma Shri Purnamasi Jani (85), and sought her blessings.

Jani, from Charipada village under Khajuripada police station limit in Kandhamal, has composed numerous poems and delivered uninterrupted and flawless religious speeches for hours, aiming to promote and foster 'Sanatan culture' in the region, despite lacking formal education or a degree.

"I am overwhelmed after meeting the two mothers (women) in Kandhamal. I was told Behera ji has donated Rs 1 lakh to the temple by begging. When I asked her what she wants from me or what is her requirement in life, she said nothing other than blessings of Lord Jagannath. I am humbled to get her blessings," Modi mentioned in his speech.

"This was my second opportunity in Kandhamal to take blessings of another mother (Jani). I felicitated her. But, when I wanted to touch her feet, she prevented me doing so out of courtesy. I bowed my head in respect," Modi said in his speech. PTI COR AAM AAM MNB