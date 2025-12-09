AAP makes fun of Rekha Gupta over 'AQI as temperature' gaffe; BJP responds

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's claim that AQI and temperature are the same.

The party's MLA Sanjeev Jha and its Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj shared a video on X, in which Jha is seen measuring AQI with a thermometer while Bharadwaj expresses shock. They say people in Delhi are now "measuring pollution with a thermometer." Gupta, while talking about pollution, referred to AQI as "temperature" at a summit hosted by a news channel.

Responding to the poke, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the people of Delhi were "shocked" that AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Sanjeev Jha were making fun of the chief minister.

"Delhiites want to ask these 'AAP' leaders that if they are ridiculing the Chief Minister over one small error, then they should first respond to the serious mistakes made by Arvind Kejriwal in the past years as CM," Kapoor said.

The BJP leader said it would be better if the AAP apologises to the chief minister, or else be prepared for an even worse defeat than the previous assembly and municipal by-elections. PTI SLB VN VN