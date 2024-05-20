AAP may stage attack on Kejriwal to gain sympathy ahead of LS polls: BJP

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Monday claimed that the AAP may orchestrate an attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to gain public sympathy ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in the city on May 25.

Advertisment

He also asked the Delhi Police and the Election Commission (EC) to increase the security of the chief minister.

Several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, have alleged that the BJP has hatched a conspiracy to harm Kejriwal after graffiti threatening the CM was found scribbled inside some Metro trains.

Sachdeva hit back at AAP and Kejriwal, saying they were trying to divert attention from the alleged assault on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal inside the chief minister's residence.

Advertisment

"My only question to Kejriwal is when will he break his silence over the Maliwal assault incident in his house," he said at a press conference.

Why Kejriwal is "running away" from the Maliwal assault issue. Sanjay Singh who talked at length in his press conference did not utter one word about Maliwal, he said.

The Delhi BJP president said that this was not the first time that the AAP was talking about an attack on Kejriwal. On April 8, 2014 and August 25, 2016, Kejriwal was attacked by the supporters of his own party, he claimed.

Advertisment

"These manipulations can not be applied again and again. The script presented by Singh today indicates that AAP has decided the days when shoes are to be thrown at Kejriwal and when he is to be attacked," Sachdeva claimed.

He said if anything happens to Kejriwal, he himself and AAP would be responsible for it.

"I would ask the police and EC to double Kejriwal's security," Sachdeva said.

Advertisment

He slammed Kejriwal for indulging in a "political drama", saying people in Delhi were "reeling" under water supply crisis and the Delhi chief minister who instructed his minister to ensure water availability to the people was no longer concerned with it even though he was out of prison.

"Speaking and spreading lies, and enacting new drama is the character of the Aam Aadmi Party. It's their style of work to continuously lie but the people are not going to be tricked by them anymore," he said.

Kejriwal and AAP can orchestrate an attack on Kejriwal in the next three to four days to gain public sympathy, he claimed.