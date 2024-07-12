AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj launches tree plantation drive in south Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) AAP leader and Delhi Cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday launched a tree plantation drive in his Greater Kailash Assembly segment to put a check on the extreme heat the national capital has been experiencing.

The 30-day plantation drive named "52 Degrees Celsius Never Again" was launched at Jahanpanah City Forest in South Delhi with school students, locals and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) participating in it, a statement said.

On the first day of the drive, 250 saplings were planted in the Jahanpanah City Forest, it said.

Interacting with reporters, Bharadwaj said, "You must be aware that Delhi's temperature reached 52 degrees Celsius this year, the highest ever recorded." "Extreme heat and heavy rains are now being experienced in Delhi, which is mainly attributed to climate change. We have decided to plant more trees in Delhi. This mega tree plantation campaign will help in making the city greener, cleaner and healthier," he said.

The minister also urged people in the city to participate in the plantation drive.

Officials from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Irrigation and Flood Control Department and Delhi Traffic Police were also present at the event. PTI SHB SJJ SHB NSD NSD