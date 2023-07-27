AAP MLA accuses DDA of indulging in fraud over allotment of its flats in Wazirpur

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday accused the Delhi Development Authority of indulging in fraud over the allotment of flats built by it in northwest Delhi's Wazirpur.

At a press conference, AAP MLA Rajesh Gupta alleged that the poor are being harassed as part of a conspiracy which has left them utterly destitute and could force them to leave Delhi.

The DDA built the flats and allocated them to many but arbitrarily disqualified several of the allottees through "fraudulent and corrupt means", the Wazirpur legislator alleged.

There was no immediate reaction from the DDA on the matter. "Despite sending multiple letters to the lieutenant governor and the DDA, no response has been received. To exacerbate the situation, community toilets that were used by the residents of shanties were demolished even before the flats were built under the pretext of creating a garden in its place," Gupta alleged.

Gupta claimed that the Centre government was demanding Rs 1,76,400 from flat recipients.

He argued that these individuals, mostly engaged as daily wage labourers, could not afford such a sum and should not be compelled to pay it. "We requested DDA to offer loans to support such people, but they turned a blind eye. Private companies saw an opportunity and sought to take advantage.

"Typically, people secure loans at an interest rate of 6 to 7 per cent. But these vulnerable people were subjected to a staggering 12 per cent interest rate. This was because they are poor and vulnerable, making them easy targets for exploitation," he claimed. The MLA alleged that this was a "deliberate act".