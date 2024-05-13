AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan aide arrested in Noida petrol pump case

Noida, May 13 (PTI) The Noida Police on Monday arrested an aide of AAP Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with a case registered following an argument at a petrol pump.

Advertisment

Iqrar Ahmed (50) was not named in the FIR lodged on May 7 at Noida's Phase 1 police station after an argument broke out between Khan's son Anas Ahmed and some workers at a petrol pump. The Delhi lawmaker also got involved later.

Khan was the only named person in the FIR. His son was mentioned as "unidentified son of MLA Amantullah Khan" while other accused were identified as "others in two cars", according to the FIR.

"On Monday, with the help of local intelligence and electronic surveillance, accused Iqrar Ahmed, who was wanted in the case lodged at Phase 1 police station was arrested. He was held near the border of Kalindi Kunj," a Noida Police spokesperson said.

Advertisment

Khan's son was accused of jumping the queue for fuel at the petrol pump and later threatening behaviour and violence. Khan also allegedly threatened the petrol pump workers, according to the FIR.

The Okhla MLA has denied the charges.

The police had initially lodged a case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentionally insulting knowing it to be likely that such provocation will break public peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 427 (mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Advertisment

Later, sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 452 (tress-passing), 307 (attempt to murder), 394 (causing hurt during robbery), 34 (act done by several persons with common objective) of the IPC and provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were added to the case.

The police said Iqrar Ahmed, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, currently lives in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area.

Legal proceedings are underway, the police added.

The Noida Police last week visited the AAP MLA's Delhi home for an inquiry in connection with the case, according to officials. PTI KIS KIS SZM