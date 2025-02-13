AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan moves Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail

New Delhi: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Thursday moved a Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail in a case of allegedly leading an attack on a police team in Jamia Nagar on February 10.

Khan applied Special Judge Jitendra Singh seeking protection from arrest before joining the investigation, claiming that the allegations leveled against him were false.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR against the Okhla MLA for allegedly leading an attack on a police team in Jamia Nagar on Monday.

The judge is likely to take up the matter for a hearing later in the day.

The police said the mob led by Amanatullah Khan helped a proclaimed offender, an accused in an attempt-to-murder case, escape from custody.

It said the alleged incident occurred when the Delhi Police's Crime Branch attempted to arrest one Shabaz Khan in another case.