AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan questioned by ED for over 12 hours in Waqf Board case

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday for more than 12 hours in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board under his chairmanship, officials said.

He reached the ED office here around 11 am and was still there around midnight. ED sources said he was detained but not arrested.

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and other party leaders visited Khan's house and met his family members expressing their solidarity with them.

AAP leader Atishi said they were getting news of Khan's arrest. She said the case against Khan was fake.

"We are getting the news that AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan ji has been arrested," she said. The deposition of the 50-year-old legislator from the Okhla assembly seat comes after the Supreme Court last week refused to entertain his anticipatory bail application in the case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board during his chairmanship. The apex court directed him to join the investigation on April 18.

Speaking to reporters before entering the ED office, Khan claimed he followed the rules when he was the chairman of the Waqf Board and did everything after taking legal opinion and as per the new Act (for the board) that came in 2013, he said.

The money laundering case against Khan stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR and three Delhi Police complaints. PTI NES TIR TIR