AAP MLA detained: PDP urges Speaker to call special JK assembly session

Srinagar, Sep 13 (PTI) PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti Saturday urged Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to call a special session of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly to condemn the arrest of AAP's Doda MLA Mehraj Malik, saying a resolution can put pressure on the Centre to release the legislator and protect all members from future targeting.

"I urge Hon'ble Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to call a special Assembly session to condemn the PSA & arrest of MLA Mehraj Malik. A resolution can put pressure on Centre government to release Mehraj Malik & protect all MLAs from future targeting," Mufti said in a post on X.

Malik, who is also chief of AAP's J&K unit, was detained on Monday for allegedly disturbing public order and was lodged in Kathua jail. His detention sparked violent protests, leading authorities to impose prohibitory restrictions and snap mobile internet and broadband services.

Mufti said Malik needs a strong political stand expressed through the assembly.

"Also, CM @OmarAbdullah should extend legal aid to thousands of poor Kashmiris languishing in jails across India. They need it the most. Mehraj can fight his legal battle what he needs is a strong political stand expressed through assembly," the PDP president added.