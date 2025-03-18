AAP MLA evicted from Guj assembly over refusal to remove anti-land survey sticker from t-shirt

Gandhinagar, Mar 18 (PTI) A legislator from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was evicted from the Gujarat legislative assembly on Tuesday after he arrived wearing a t-shirt with a sticker against land survey and refused to remove it.

AAP MLA Hemant Khava came to the House sporting a t-shirt with the slogan "cancel faulty land mapping work".

When Speaker Shankar Chaudhary pointed out that such protest is not allowed inside the House, the legislator said he was only trying to draw the BJP government's attention towards the problems farmers faced due to the ongoing land re-survey process for finalising the agriculture land records.

"I am not protesting. I am just trying to draw the government's attention," said Khava after Chaudhary asked him to either change the t-shirt or leave the House during Question Hour of the budget session.

The slogan "cancel faulty land mapping work" was printed on a round sticker pasted in front of the t-shirt.

The AAP MLA, who represents the Jamjodhpur seat of Jamnagar district, kept arguing and refused to leave the House, following which the Speaker asked marshals to evict him "with full respect".

Chaudhary insisted that such attire bearing slogans is not allowed in the House and no other issues can be discussed during Question Hour.

Khava is one of the four AAP legislators in the assembly.

Talking to reporters after being evicted, the first-time MLA alleged that farmers are facing issues due to the ongoing land mapping exercise, which he said was "faulty".

He claimed, "Despite protests across the state against this faulty land mapping exercise, this government has not paid heed. In Jamnagar district alone, nearly 83,000 applications about land survey errors were submitted. However, of the 83,000 applications, only 13,000 have been resolved, while 70,000 were still pending." Khava further alleged that the land mapping exercise was a well-planned scandal to benefit people associated with the ruling BJP rather than for updating land records through surveys.

"Land parcels, which were originally far from the main road, are now shown close to the highway in the revised maps released after the land survey. When I tried to convey farmers' concerns to the government, I was evicted. In the coming days, protests will be held across the state against this faulty land mapping work," he said. PTI PJT PD ARU