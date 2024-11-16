AAP MLA in Gujarat floats outfit for tribals, warns of agitation for `Bhil Pradesh'

Bharuch (Gujarat), Nov 16 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Gujarat Chaitar Vasava has announced the launch of a new tribal outfit and stated that it would agitate for a separate state if the government failed to support development of tribal-dominated areas.

The new organisation has been named `Bhil Pradesh Mukti Morcha', he said on Friday, speaking at a gathering here to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of the tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

The MLA from Dediapada said tribal communities gave up their land for the country's development, but were themselves left behind.

"Today, along with the tribal leaders of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, we have formed an organisation called 'Bhil Pradesh Mukti Morcha' under which we will build a massive agitation to demand our constitutional rights," Vasava said.

"If the government does not help us achieve development, we will demand the separate state of `Bhil Pradesh' with Kevadia as its capital, he added.

The new state will be carved out of tribal areas of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, he added.

Kevadia in Gujarat's Narmada district is now famous for the Statue of Unity depicting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Student, youth, women and farmer wings of the organisation will be announced soon, the MLA further said.

Reacting to the announcement, BJP leader and Bharuch MP Mansukh Vasava said the BJP governments at the Centre and in various states will resolve the issues concerning the tribal communities, but the demand for a separate state was not acceptable. PTI COR KA KRK