AAP MLA Malik detained to 'divert' attention from Hazratbal incident: Mehbooba

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday alleged that AAP MLA Mehraj Malik was made a scapegoat to divert attention from the Hazratbal emblem controversy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Malik, who is also the president of the J-K unit of AAP, was detained on Monday under the stringent law for allegedly disturbing public order in Doda district and was subsequently lodged in Kathua district jail.

Speaking with reporters at the party headquarters here, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said, "Religious sentiments were hurt in Hazratbal. Instead of apologising and taking action against the Waqf board and its chairperson, they have registered a case against people who expressed their anger against the desecration".

"The MLA from Doda Mehraj Malik might have used harsh words or abusive language but to book an elected representative under the PSA seems to be a tactic to divert attention form the situation in Kashmir due to the Hazratbal incident," she said.

The PDP chief said Doda was reeling under the effects of recent heavy rainfall and the administration chose to book the MLA instead of working on providing relief to the people.

"This speaks volumes about the enforcement of law in Jammu and Kashmir," she said.

Mehbooba said the LG should stop the action against the people in connection with the Hazratbal incident and also release the MLA Doda.

"It will be my appeal to the LG to withdraw the FIR in the Hazratbal incident and also release MLA Doda. He might have used harsh language but PSA or jail is not the punishment for it," she said.

The PDP president said the situation will only become worse if the people's freedom of expression is snatched or their voice is suppressed.

"Look at the situation in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka or even Nepal now ...... see the situation obtaining in Doda. The LG should take cognisance of the situation on ground and set right the atmosphere by withdrawing the FIR (in Hazratbal) and release the MLA Doda," she added.