AAP MLA marshalled out during discussion on Operation Sindoor in Delhi Assembly

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha was marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly on Monday after he refused to apologise for making objectionable remarks during a discussion on Operation Sindoor.

Participating in the discussion on the motion to thank the prime minister, home minister and the armed forces for Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood said the two operations represent the new normal in response to terror attacks.

"After terrorist attacks, dossiers are not sent any longer; instead, the army is given a clear order to eliminate the enemy," he said.

Sood said those questioning the two operations should be tried under sedition charges.

In his speech, Jha attacked the Centre for accepting the "ceasefire" during India-Pakistan military conflict and used words that the Speaker directed to be expunged from the records.

Speaker Vijender Gupta also asked Jha to tender an apology to the House. However, as Jha remained defiant, he was marshalled out on the direction of the Speaker.

Jha hit out at the BJP, saying the decision of ceasefire was made by US President Trump and criticised the central government for accepting it.

"Operation Sindoor was an opportunity to teach a lesson to the enemy and take back the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir," the AAP MLA from Burari said.

The ruling BJP legislators hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev.

Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian armed forces to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were massacred.

Three of the terrorists involved in the attack were gunned down by the security forces in an encounter under Operation Mahadev at Harwan in Srinagar on July 28. PTI MHS VIT VIT RT RT