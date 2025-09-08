AAP MLA Mehraj Malik detained under PSA in JK's Doda

Jammu, Sep 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir AAP chief and MLA Mehraj Malik was on Monday detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Doda district, officials said.

This is for the first time that a sitting MLA has been detained under the PSA, an administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

In the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir elections, Malik defeated his nearest rival from the BJP in Doda constituency by a margin of over 4,538 votes and registered the first win for his party in the Union territory.

He won the District Development Council elections from Kahara constituency of Doda on December 24, 2020. He resigned from the post after winning the assembly elections in October last year.