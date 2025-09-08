AAP MLA Mehraj Malik 'imminent threat' to peace: J&K; Police dossier

Jammu, Sep 8 (PTI) Spreading misinformation, glorifying terrorists, and using abusive language against women are among the charges that form part of a dossier on Jammu and Kashmir Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and MLA Mehraj Malik detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) on Monday, officials said.

Malik was taken into custody in his Doda constituency on Monday under the stringent law, which permits detention without charge or trial for up to two years in certain cases.

The dossier, compiled by Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh, details a series of allegations against the legislator.

According to the dossier, Malik is considered an "imminent threat" to the peaceful existence of the community. It also claims he has a "regular habit of issuing threats and carrying out physical assault of people, including government officials".

Singh said multiple FIRs have been registered against him for unlawful acts, including forcibly locking government offices and verbally and physically attacking public servants on several occasions.

"The subject's provocative speeches and 'Facebook Lives' have been continuously misused by him to spread misinformation and provoke the public to cause public order issues.

"Every lawful action by administration aimed at creating law based society, whether conducted in district Doda or in Jammu, gives the subject an 'opportunity' to spread lies and provoke public especially youth to cause large scale breech of peace," the deputy commissioner said, citing registration of various FIRs against him in Doda and Jammu.

The dossier specifically accuses Malik of inciting the public to "act as Lashkars like Burhan Wani" to have their demands met. Burhan Wani was a poster boy of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist group.

The document said that Malik "openly issued threats to government officials" and sought to "incite public hostility against the administration" during Operation Sindoor.

It said Malik has a "documented history of associating himself with proscribed terrorists such as Burhan Wani through provocative social media posts" and also alleged that he issued a public call to "burn down government offices".

Citing an FIR registered in May this year, the dossier alleges that Malik "does not even respect the dignity of women" and has made "repeated derogatory, threatening and misogynistic remarks against women doctors serving at GMC Doda, threatening to 'drag and undress' them at his will".

The document stated that his "irresponsible remarks against females" coupled with abusive language have degraded the "ethical conduct of society".

The deputy commissioner's report said that despite multiple legal actions, Malik has not changed his behaviour, and his actions have the potential to "alienate the youth from adopting legal means".

The detention is justified as a necessary measure to balance individual liberty with the "safety of the community", especially given that the MLA "openly questions law of land, repeatedly terming himself above law and resorting to violence and instigation to pull youth towards disorder".