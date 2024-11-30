AAP MLA Naresh Balyan arrested in connection with extortion with gangster's help

New Delhi: AAP legislator Naresh Balyan was arrested here on Saturday in connection with an extortion case with the help of a gangster lodged last year, police said.

The MLA from Delhi's Uttam Nagar Assembly segment was called to the Delhi Police's Crime Branch office in R K Puram for questioning and was later arrested, they said.

The development came hours after the BJP alleged that Balyan was involved in extortion activities and questioned why AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has not taken action against him.

The Aam Aadmi Party defended Balyan, claiming that his arrest was illegal. The MLA had refuted the BJP's allegations and said he would lodge police cases against those who "spread lies" about him.

A police official said that an audio clip of a conversation purportedly between Balyan and gangster Kapil Sangwan, currently based abroad, had gone viral on social media.

The conversation involved discussions about collecting extortion money from businessmen, he said, adding further investigation and interrogation was underway.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleged that since Kejriwal has started raising the issue of law and order and rising crime in Delhi, the BJP and the central government are "trying to harass and conspire against his party leaders".

"Balyan has been arrested under this conspiracy and the charges against him are baseless," Singh claimed.

"The BJP leaders have played a fake audio despite the High Court's order against it. Balyan himself complained to the police about multiple threats received by him from the gangster Kapil Sangwan," he claimed.

Earlier today, the BJP lashed out at AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal alleging the involvement of an MLA of his party in extortion of money with the help of a gangster.

Ye hain AAP ke 'Kattar Imandaar'...



Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Balyan in a conversation with a gangster.



The gangster asks why the AAP leader has filed a complaint against him.



Balyan replies that he was being blackmailed by the gangster and his goons.



The gangster responds…

No immediate reaction was available from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the BJP's allegations.

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia and Delhi state president Virendra Sachdeva played an audio clip of purported conversation of the AAP MLA with the gangster.

Bhatia charged that the AAP was involved in threatening people and extorting money from them. He asked whether Kejriwal and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi will take action against the MLA and ask him to resign.

"If they do not take his resignation, it will be deemed that the extortion money is going to the party and its leaders," he charged.

Bhatia said that it was election time in Delhi and the AAP government was in exit mode. People will not only throw it out of power but also ensure it's not able to remain in the opposition, he added.

The BJP's accusation comes as the AAP has been targeting the Centre and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged rise in crimes in Delhi and turning it into "gangster capital".