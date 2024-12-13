AAP MLA Raghuvinder Shokeen takes oath as Delhi minister

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) AAP MLA from Nangloi Jat Raghuvinder Shokeen on Friday took oath as a minister in the Delhi government. Shokeen was administered the oath by the Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at the Raj Niwas. The ceremony was also attended by the Chief Minister Atishi. He was inducted into the Delhi cabinet on November 18 after AAP’s prominent Jat leader and transport minister Kailash Gahlot quit the party. Shokeen is an is a Jat leader from outer Delhi.

Advertisment

In a bid to control the damage caused by Gahlot’s exit, the AAP announced the induction of Shokeen.

Shokeen has served as the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for two terms from Nangloi Jat. Prior to that, he was elected as a councillor for two terms. PTI MHS NB