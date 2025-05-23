AAP MLA Raman Arora arrested on corruption charges; CM Mann says 'will not tolerate corruption'

Chandigarh, May 23 (PTI) The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Friday arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raman Arora for allegedly indulging in corruption in connivance with an official of the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation.

Arora becomes the third MLA from the ruling AAP to face action in corruption-related matters from his own party government.

The Vigilance Bureau carried out a day-long raid at Arora's house in Jalandhar and took him into custody in the evening after questioning.

Arora (54) represents the Jalandhar Central Assembly constituency.

Jalandhar Range Office of the Vigilance Bureau arrested sitting MLA Raman Arora "for indulging in corruption in connivance with a certain official of the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation", said a spokesperson.

Notably, the AAP immediately after coming to power in Punjab in 2022 had arrested its own minister Vijay Singla in connection with a corruption case while over two years ago AAP MLA from Punjab's Bathinda Rural seat Amit Rattan Kotfatta was caught in a bribery case by the Vigilance Bureau.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who did not directly mention Arora's name, asserted in a video message that the AAP government has zero tolerance towards corruption and strict action will be taken even if a party person or anyone is found involved.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson in an official release here said that a joint complaint signed by three office bearers of the Engineers and Building Designer Association, Jalandhar, was received by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on May 14 in which it was alleged that Jalandhar Municipal Corporation Assistant Town Planner (ATP) Sukhdev Vashisht often demands illegal gratification from them.

It was alleged that whenever he goes out in his area of jurisdiction, he threatens people that their buildings would be sealed and demolished, said the Vigilance Bureau spokesperson.

It was further alleged that he has many files pending with him even though the same have been cleared by other wings of the Municipal Corporation.

The spokesperson added that after examination of this complaint, the Vigilance Bureau Jalandhar Range registered an FIR on May 14 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Vashisht on the complaint of Sunil Katyal, President, Engineers and Building Designer Association, Jalandhar.

Subsequently, the Vigilance Bureau arrested Vashisth and proceeded with its investigation.

"It was revealed during investigation that accused Sukhdev Vashisth was posted in Pathankot in the substantive rank of Senior Draftsman but held the additional charge of ATP Jalandhar MC also. The accused had continuously been posted in Jalandhar with small breaks in-between from April 2022 till now," the spokesperson.

"During the search of the office premises and residence of the arrested ATP Sukhdev Vashisth, among other incriminating documents and material evidence, hundreds of official notices for unauthorised construction and related matters were recovered from his personal possession and office records," he added.

Some of these notices were not found to be even entered in the dispatch register. Other documents pending without action for very long periods of time without any reason were also recovered.

The spokesperson said further investigation revealed that a unique modus operandi was being followed by the arrested official in connivance with a local politician "for extorting money from people of the (Jalandhar) city and indulging in corruption".

"The arrested ATP at the behest and in consultation with MLA Raman Arora would identify constructed or under-construction buildings, both commercial as well as residential and serve them notices for alleged violations," the spokesperson said.

"When the building owners or their representatives would approach the concerned official, he would direct them to the said MLA. The said MLA would then settle the matter by taking illegal gratification," he added.

The spokesperson said that "upon receiving an affirmative message from the MLA, the files would be consigned by the accused ATP and no action initiated".

"Nearly 75-80 such notices related to the said nexus have been recovered. The same modus operandi would be followed in clearing other files too," he added.

The spokesperson further said a detailed physical and documentary verification of each notice and other documents are underway through technical teams of the Vigilance Bureau and the Local Bodies Department, and many shortcomings have come to light.

The state government recently withdrew Arora's security cover after which the legislator told the media that he was not aware of the reason behind the move.

Earlier, Arora reportedly had 14 gunmen as part of his security cover.

The chief minister said when the AAP came to power in 2022 in Punjab, "we had given a guarantee that we will not tolerate corruption".

"Be it a person from political class or a high-ranking official, anyone who indulges in corruption will not be spared," he added.

Mann said today's action is once again a clear message that there is no pick and choose in this fight against corruption.

He said that mere affiliation to the ruling party or the opposition does not give license of corruption to the officer or leader, adding the government will take exemplary action against such people.

Asserting the fight is against the termite of corruption, the chief minister said the common people have today come to know that AAP does not distinguish who is indulging in corruption even if it be anyone our own.

Mann said this fight is against the corrupt system and not any single individual and added it will continue till it is not eliminated completely.

The chief minister said the AAP has zero tolerance towards corruption.

"I have said it many times that no one will be spared when it comes to corruption. I want to tell all officers and leaders that we have zero tolerance towards corruption. We will not show any leniency in this," said Mann.

"I want to appeal to all Punjabis if they find anyone indulging in corruption, howsoever powerful he may be or seeks bribe, they must immediately report the matter and strict action will be taken," he added. PTI SUN AS AS