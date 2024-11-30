AAP MLA refutes extortion charges levelled by BJP

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday alleged that AAP MLA Naresh Balyan was involved in extortion activities and questioned why his party chief Arvind Kejriwal has not taken action against him. The AAP legislator refuted BJP's allegations and said he will lodge police cases against those who "spread lies" about him.

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia and the party's Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva played an audio clip of a purported conversation of the AAP MLA with the gangster.

Bhatia charged that the AAP was involved in threatening people and extorting money from them. He asked whether Kejriwal and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi will take action against the MLA and ask him to resign.

"If they do not ask for his resignation, it will be deemed that the extortion money is going to the party and its leaders," he charged.

Bhatia said that it was "election time" in Delhi and the AAP government was in "exit mode". People will not only "throw it out of power" but also ensure it's not able to remain in the opposition, he added.

Dismissing the accusations levelled against him, Uttam Nagar MLA Balyan said, "I am sending notices to all those who have spread the false clip and getting FIRs registered against them. Remember, I am not a Congressman. Those who spread lies should be ready for legal action." BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya too targeted Kejriwal in a series of posts on X.

"...Arvind Kejriwal is running an extortion network in Delhi and then blames the BJP for poor law and order," Malviya said.

"...AAP has reduced Delhi to a cesspool of corruption," he added.

AAP senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh dismissed the allegations by the BJP.

"Arvind Kejriwal is raising his voice against the deteriorating law and order and rising crime in Delhi. Instead of stopping these crimes, BJP and Amit Shah are trying to stop Kejriwal. To stop our leader, they are now running a fake audio clip," Singh said.

Singh added, "The audio clip has no authenticity and the Delhi High Court has imposed a stay on it. Despite this, the Bharatiya Janata Party - I must call it the 'Bharatiya Jhootha Party'- has once again circulated this clip." The BJP's allegation comes amid AAP's criticism of the Centre and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged rise in crimes in Delhi. The AAP has alleged that the BJP and the Union Home Ministry has turned Delhi into "gangster capital". PTI VIT MHS SKY SKY