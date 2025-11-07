AAP MLA says BJP doing nothing to curb 'monkey terror', cites incidents in Sangam Vihar

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) A three-month-old baby's eye was gouged out by a monkey in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, AAP MLA from Deoli Prem Chauhan said on Friday as he hit out at the BJP-led MCD for failing to address the monkey menace in the area.

Chauhan said that residents are living in constant fear while the BJP government remains indifferent.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP to the allegations.

Describing the ground situation in Deoli's Sangam Vihar, Chauhan elaborated at a press conference, "In the entire area, including Neem Chowk and Bihari Chowk, the monkey terror is such that people are afraid to step outside their homes. Monkeys are attacking people and causing serious injuries." "Such incidents are happening repeatedly, but the veterinary department and the entire MCD are asleep. No official is ready to talk about this issue," he charged.

He pointed out that despite repeated attacks, including a recent incident in Sangam Vihar, where a three-month-old baby was mauled and another where a baby girl lost an eye, the BJP-ruled MCD has done nothing beyond paperwork, even as it claims to spend Rs 2,000 for catching each monkey.

He warned the BJP that if the monkey terror is not curbed immediately, the Aam Aadmi Party will launch a massive movement against it and will 'gherao' the BJP.